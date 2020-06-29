DelDOT Opens New Milton Trail

Cutting the ribbon to open Phase II of the new Milton Trail / Image courtesy DelDOT

DelDOT Secretary Jennifer Cohan at the ribbon cutting

for Phase II of the new Milton Trail / Image courtesy

DelDOT

DelDOT officials were joined by state and local officials Monday morning for the ribbon cutting of the new Milton Trail. This is part of the State’s Rails to Trails project first broached by Governor Jack Markell in 2012. This was Phase II for the Milton Trail – the first part, which linked Chestnut and Federal Street was completed 12 years ago. Phase II links Federal Street with Wagamon’s West Shores – at Lavinia Street. The 1600 foot trail includes the conversion of a railroad trestle bridge to a pedestrian and cyclist bridge. Work on the $662,000 project began in February. There are currently over 500 miles of pedestrian and bike trails throughout the state. Planning continues of the next phase of the Georgetown to Lewes trail – which will eventually stretch nearly 17 miles.