Warrant Attempt Leads to Weapons Charges

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have arrested 55 year old Calvin Wyatt of Milton for maintaining a drug property and 38 year old Jennifer Bachman of Georgetown on weapons charges. Police were trying to locate Wyatt after an incident on Thursday and found him and Bachman at the rear of Wyatt’s property on West Springside Drive. Bachman was seen removing a knife and tossing it behind her. She resisted arrest, but was taken into custody and the knife recovered. Wyatt is charged with maintaining a drug property and is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional in default of a secured bond. Bachman is charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and resisting arrest. She is free on an unsecured bond.