Fire Damages Three Homes On The Bay In Slaughter Beach

A pre-dawn fire Monday damaged three homes in Slaughter Beach, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire in the 300-block of Bay Avenue was reported just before 5:00 a.m. Monday. Arriving firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a home.

The occupants of the neighboring homes escaped safely. No one was in the home where the fire started.

Members of the Memorial Volunteer Fire Company of Slaughter Beach were assisted by several other fire companies. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $450,000.