Laurel Man Charged on Weapons & Drug Offenses

Image courtesy DSP

A search warrant was executed last Wednesday at a residence on Abner Road in Laurel where members of the Sussex Governor’s Task Force, Sussex Drug Task Force and Sussex Probation and Parole found a 3-foot tall potted marijuana plant, over 8 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and 8 firearms and ammunition. The resident, 55 year old Troy Abner, was not at home at the time. He was arrested by Delaware State Police3 on July 23 – Abner turned over two additional firearms at that time. Abner is charged with drug and weapons offenses and is free on a $505,400 unsecured bond.