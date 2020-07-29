Naloxone Distribution, Training Offered In Seaford

During the pandemic, another public health issue is still impacting lives and in some cases taking live – the overdose crisis.

Doses of the overdose-reversal medication Naloxone were distributed at carside Monday in Seaford at a distribution and training event.

It was hosted by Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro, Aquila Behavioral Health of Delaware and the Sussex County Community Response team.

As of the end of May, 160 suspected overdose deaths had been reported in Delaware, an increase of 60-percent over the same period of 2019.