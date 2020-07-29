Man Charged With Threatening Hotel Worker With A Knife

A Rehoboth Beach man is charged with going after a hotel employee with a knife.

Delaware State Police say the suspect apparently was in distress when he made threatening statements toward a 26- year–old man who works at the Holiday Inn Express on Kates Lane. During the confrontation in the obby, police say 26-year-old Christopher Campbell lunged toward the other man with a knife.

The hotel employee was able to wrestle the knife away from Cambell and held him until police arrived. There were no injuries.

Campbell is charged with aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct. He was being held on secured bond.