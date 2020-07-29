Wicomico Co. Starts School Year With Virtual Learning

Wicomico County public school students will start the academic year with virtual instruction. The board of education approved the plan suggested by Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin.

“Ever since March 13 th , we have looked forward to the day when we could safely resume face-to-face instruction in our classrooms,” Dr. Hanlin said. “Throughout this summer we have prepared for that scenario, while also making plans should school be all online or all in person. The biggest factor in determining which scenario would work best for Wicomico Schools this fall was the public health circumstances in our community, our state and our region. In recent weeks it has become clear that the situation has not improved sufficiently for us to safely reopen school buildings to all students and staff. Making this decision on how Wicomico County Public Schools will deliver instruction this fall allows our school system and its educators to focus fully on a well-planned and carefully implemented approach to virtual learning.”

Families and staff members will receive a link to the Wicomico County School System’s recovery plan in mid- August with more details. The school year will start September 8th