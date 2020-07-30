WGMD Fishing Report 7-30-20

While fishing at the Old Grounds on the Capt. Ike II

Sophia, Georgia and Ellie Merrick caught their limit

of flounder along with Capt. Dave Collins and Capt.

George Merrick using squid on top and bottom rigs.

The largest of the fish weighed 5lbs.

Courtesy of Hook ’em & Cook ’em.

Wednesday was a carbon copy of Tuesday. Fishing in the ocean remained good with flounder leading the parade.

Dan’s Tackle reported that Matt Andrews caught a 2.25-pound flounder in the ocean surf on mullet. A keeper flounder from the beach in the middle of summer is somewhat unusual.

The Savannah Lynn had a combination shark/flounder trip and did well with both species. Releasing the sharks and bringing the flounder back to the dock.

Andy Lano had an 8.77-pound citation-winning flounder while fishing on the Katydid on Sunday.

The Thelma Dale had another good day on the flounder on Wednesday. He is flounder fishing everyday leaving from Fisherman’s Wharf.

Surface Tension with Captain Keith Beebe tried for tuna early and when they didn’t cooperate, he switched over to flounder and brought in a good catch plus a nice dolphin.

The Gale Force with Captain Aaron Herd had the Rich Paden party out to ocean structure for a good catch of 12 nice flounder.

At the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park, Lighthouse View Tackle told us about the young man who caught two eight-pound black drum.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.