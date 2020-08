Fireboats from both sides of the Delaware Bay responded this morning after a 36-foot sport-fishing vessel burst into flames. Smoke was visible for miles when the fire was reported around 9:45 a.m. about six miles off North Cape May.

Image courtesy Town Bank VFC.

Fireboats from Lewes, Slaughter Beach, South Bowers, Bowers, Little Creek, along with the Coast Guard, came to assist the Town Bank VFC fireboat.

Image courtesy Town Bank VFC.

The Coast Guard had safely rescued the two occupants of the vessel.