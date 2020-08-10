Man Arrested On Possession Of Drugs And Ammo Charges

A traffic stop leads to drug-related charges as well as a charge of possession of ammunition by a person prohibited against a Seaford man.

Delaware State Police say the driver was ‘observed involved in criminal activity’ before a traffic stop over the weekend on Concord Pond Road. A search, according to police, turned up some heroin and a 12-gauge shotgun shell.

31-year-old Randall Hill Junior was arraigned and released on unsecured bond.

State Police released these charges against Hill:

Subsequently, a consent search lead to the discovery of:

approximately .168 grams of Heroin

a 12 gauge shotgun shell

Hill was taken into custody without incident and a computer inquiry revealed that he was a person prohibited from possessing ammunition. He was transported back to Troop 5 where he was charged with the following:

Possession of Ammunition By Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hill was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on $6,000.00 unsecured bond.