97-Pound White Marlin Takes Top Prize at White Marlin Open

The 2020 White Marlin Open was one to remember.

Numerous logistical adjustments had to be made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tropical Storm Isaias discouraged many boaters from entering the water before, during and immediately after the actual event.

Much of the action took place in the final four days of the Ocean City event, billed as the largest billfish tournament.

In the end, the top prize of over $1.6-million goes to Ocean City-registered “Canyon Blues” and Brandon Gouleke of Chester, Md. for a 97-pound white marlin that was taken Saturday. It was the third-largest white marlin in the 47-year history of the tournament.

To review a summary of the White Marlin Open 2020, visit www.whitemarlinopen.com