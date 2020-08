Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police need your help to identify a suspect wanted in a burglary at the Country Corner on Bay Road in Milford. Police say the incident occurred during the first week of July – the suspect went into the store through the drive thru window and took several cartons of Newport cigarettes. The suspect is black 23 to 35 years old and about 160 to 175 pounds. If you have any information – contact Crime Stoppers.