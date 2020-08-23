Wilmington Man Arrested After Threatening Demonstrators in Dover

Image courtesy Dover Police

A Wilmington man was arrested on gun charges after a pointed a weapon at pro-life demonstration at the Dover Planned Parenthood Friday morning. Dover Police say 31 year old Jerome Aniska contacted the demonstrators who were on a public sidewalk and an argument began. That’s when Aniska pulled a handgun and made threatening statements to the group. A 9mm handgun was found in the trunk of his car and an empty holster in the center console of the vehicle. Aniska is charged with aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and other offenses and is free on a $26,000 unsecured bond.