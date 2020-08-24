Man Charged With Drug, Weapon Possession

A Millsboro man was found with drugs and a handgun following a traffic stop on Patriots Way for an illegal tinted window, according to Delaware State Police.

Delaware State Police say the trooper who stopped the vehicle smelled marijuana and spotted residue and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The trooper also discovered that the occupant did not have a waiver for tinted glass.

According to police, a Glock 19 9-millimeter handgun dropped to the ground when 23-year-old Jamell Taylor was asked to get out of the vehicle

Police say Taylor was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana on his person. He was taken into custody without incident.

State Police released these charges against Jamell Taylor

A further search of Taylor led to the discovery of approximately 1.54 grams of marijuana on his person. Taylor was taken into custody without further incident and transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with the following:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon By Person Prohibit Who Also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Possession of Marijuana

Duty to Sign and Carry License

Operating a Vehicle With Improper Window Tinting

Taylor was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $13450.00 unsecured bond.