WGMD Picture of the Day By Mari Lou - August 27, 2020 22 Facebook Twitter WGMD is celebrating 40 years of broadcasting this year. This throwback Thursday Picture of the Day goes back to the 1995 15th Anniversary party. This is PM host Kelly Terranova. Kelly left WGMD in 1999 eventually to pursue a career in comedy! He’s opened for Joan Rivers – in Rehoboth Beach! Performed at Dover Downs and other comedy clubs around the country – and if you’ve been on a Carnival Cruise – he’s a regular performer in the Punchliner Comedy Club!