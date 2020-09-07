Del. Business Relief Program Starts Accepting Applications

Applications will be accepted starting at ten a.m. Tuesday in the first round of Delaware’s $100-million DE Relief Grant Program.

The DE Relief Grant Program makes grants of up to $100,000 available to help small businesses and Delaware nonprofits that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses interested in applying should have 2019 tax returns available as well the Delaware business license and receipts for qualifying expenses.

“These have been unprecedented and challenging times. Delaware’s small businesses have shown resilience in navigating them,” Delaware Division of Small Business Director Damian DeStefano said. “This program is a way to support them in continuing to serve their customers and help the state’s economy as a whole.”

More information is available at www.delbiz.com/relief