Teen Sentenced Following Murder Plea

A teenager who pled guilty to second-degree murder in Worcester County has been sentenced to 35 years incarceration, with all but 22 years suspended.



According to Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser, the case is a ‘true tragedy.’



In May 2019, 17-year-old Vershawn Hudson-Crawford and his mother visited the Berlin Police Department, at which he described the circumstance that led to the death of his friend, 17-year-old Dehaven Nichols. Police were led to a tax ditch along Route 113 where Nichols’ body was found. An autopsy determined that Nichols died of multiple injuries as well as strangulation.



A judge has ordered Hudson-Crawford to be evaluated for admission into the Division of Correction’s youthful offender program.

Upon release, he would be on supervised probation for five years. Hudson-Crawford is also ordered to be evaluated for mental health and substance abuse treatment.