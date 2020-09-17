Seaford Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Dagsboro

A Seaford man has been arrested on felony drug-related charges following a traffic stop.



Delaware State Police say a trooper stopped a vehicle on Power Plant Road in Dagsboro for lack of valid registration. During the stop, police say a passenger, 19-year-old Deshawn Godwin, left the vehicle and appeared to toss an object under a parked vehicle. A search under the parked vehicle turned up cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia.



Godwin was taken into custody and charged with drug offenses. The driver was charged with traffic offenses and released.

State Police released these details about charges against Godwin:

Located under the parked car was a sandwich bag with approximately 14.32 grams of cocaine inside, 130 bags of heroin weighing approximately 0.91 grams, and drug paraphernalia. A search incident to arrest was conducted, and located in Godwin’s pant pocket was one empty bag of heroin.

Godwin was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Tier 2- Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts)

Godwin was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on his own recognizance.

The operator was charged with the following traffic violations and released: