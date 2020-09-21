1st OC Mayor’s Bike Ride Set For Tuesday

Ocean City observes Bike to Work Day Tuesday with the first-ever Mayor’s Bike Ride event.



Serious and casual cyclists alike are invited to turn out tomorrow at ten a.m. to ride a four-and-a-half mile route from the Lifesaving Station up the boardwalk to 27th Street and back.



Ocean City is looking to be recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community through the League of American Bicyclists. National Bike Month and other related activities were delayed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Participants in the Mayor’s Bike Ride are required to wear masks on the boardwalk.