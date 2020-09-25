Dover Man Charged with Drug & Traffic Offenses after Stop near Felton

Image courtesy DSP

A Dover man has been arrested on criminal and traffic charges after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. Delaware State Police were looking for a beige car speeding and passing vehicles on the shoulder of Route 13 in the Felton area. A Trooper spotted the vehicle and activated his emergency lights and the suspect vehicle swerved to the shoulder and stopped behind the patrol vehicle. The driver of the vehicle got out and began acting disorderly – but complied with the trooper’s order to get in the vehicle. Police learned 19 year old Michael Nickles had no insurance – a search turned up 13 units of cannabis-infused candies, 18 THC cartridges, drug paraphernalia and $995 in suspected drug proceeds – and 6 DelDOT signs. Nickles is charged with theft, receiving stolen property, drug and traffic offenses and is free on an over $4400 unsecured bond.