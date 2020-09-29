Cong. Harris Announced Mid-Shore Funding for Job Training

Maryland 1st District Congressman Andy Harris Tuesday announced the awarding of a $139,171 federal grant from the Department of Labor to the Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board on the Mid-Shore. It is part of the National American Job Center networks and serves Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Dorchester and Caroline Counties. The funding, which is from the National Dislocated Worker Grant Program, will help to address the workforce impacts in the Mid-Shore from coronavirus. Congressman Harris says the funding will allow local partners to provide job training for in-demand fields – putting people back to work.