GoFundMe Page to Help Milton Fire Victims

The Milton Community Foundation has set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money for the three businesses and their employees that were affected by last month’s fire on Federal Street. Three businesses have been impacted by the fire that occurred on September 22 as well as the homes above the shops. Employees are in need of funds to cover immediate expenses – before any of the insurance funding may become available. You can donate to the GoFundMe page or by sending a check to: MCF, PO Box 12, Milton, DE 19968 – and note “Fire Relief” on the check.