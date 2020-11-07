WGMD Fishing Report 11-7-20

Friday was yet another great day and once again I went tog fishing on the southside of Indian River Inlet. Once again, I didn’t catch anything. The Inlet has not been kind to me in 2020. Other than a few shad in the spring and one lone bluefish in June, I have not caught any thing else from the Inlet or from the beach. Last year I could do no wrong, this year I couldn’t catch a cold in a rain storm. OK, enough sniveling and whining from me.

I stopped by Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em just as the Captain Ike was unloading a good catch of triggerfish and sea bass. Burt said a couple of private boats had come in earlier and had good catches of sea bass as well.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Tommy was up to his armpits in sea bass as the Port-A-Bella brought in 60 and the Chasin’ Tail had 90 all over ocean structure. The Lil’ Skipjack also had a good sea bass catch.

On Thursday, Rhys Hersey caught a 10.26-pound tog over bay structure. He was not entered in the Tog Tournament.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report.