Seaford Man Charged With Resisting Arrest, Drug Offenses

A Seaford man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop in Harrington.

According to Harrington Police, police stopped a vehicle on Southbound DuPont Highway for a traffic violation Monday evening. The driver was later identified as 24-year-old Daquan Bailey.

Police said Bailey got out of the vehicle and fled toward the Liberty Plaza Shopping Center. During the foot pursuit, an officer discharged a department-issued Taser.

Police added that Bailey resisted arrest when officers caught him, but he was taken into custody. According to police, a search of a backpack Bailey was carrying turned up one MDMA tablet, 1 Percocet tablet, 173 Alprazolam tablets, 688.4-grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. $700 in suspected drug money also was seized by police.

Bailey is charged with:

-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled substance in a Tier 3 Quantity



-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled substance in a Tier 2 Quantity

-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

-Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Resisting Arrest

-traffic violations

Bailey was arraigned and released on secured bail.

