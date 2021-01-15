DE General Assembly Passes Resolution Honoring Joseph R. Biden’s Service and Dedication to DE

The Delaware General Assembly has passed with a unanimous vote House Concurrent Resolution 5, which honors Joseph Biden, Jr. for his service and dedication to the state of Delaware. The now President-Elect began his career of public service as a member of the New Castle County Council and then was elected to the US Senate in 1972 at the age of 29. He represented Delaware in the US Senate through 2009. He was elected the 47th Vice President of the US – serving in the administration of President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017. The State House and Senate congratulate Joseph Biden, Jr on his election as 46th President of the United States and support his Presidency on behalf of all Delawareans.

The General Assembly also passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 3 which honors Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris for her service and dedication to the United States of America and the inspiration she provides to women and people of color, and offers appreciation and support for her historic Vice Presidency.

