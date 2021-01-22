Three Arrested Near Bridgeville after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop near Bridgeville on Thursday. Delaware State Police spotted two cars traveling closely together at a high rate of speed on King Road. Troopers stopped the second vehicle and made contact with the 23 year old driver and smelled marijuana coming from inside. Visible in the car – the handle of an AR-15 near the rear driver’s side passenger, 19 year old Quadyr Whitney of Laurel. The occupants of the vehicle were removed and a criminal investigation was started. The other rear passenger 19 year old Jareon Smith of Delmar was found with a 9mm handgun, which was reported stolen on January 4 by Laurel Police, and heroin. The front seat passenger, 23 year old Jaquail Bland of Laurel was in possession of a fully loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine and a second handgun. There were active warrants for his arrest. All three face a variety of weapons charges. Bland and Smith are being held at SCI, Whitney was released on an unsecured bond. The driver was cited for speeding and released.