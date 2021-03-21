Magnolia Woman Arrested on 4th DUI

A Magnolia woman has been arrested after leading Delaware State Police in a pursuit early Friday morning. Police spotted a car without a registration plate just after midnight on South DuPont Highway in Dover and initiated at traffic stop. However the vehicle drove off with its headlights off at a high rate of speed – the driver, 54 year old Mary Williams of Magnolia – then missed a curve on Walnut Shade Road and struck at tree. Police arrested Williams and smelled alcohol and began a DUI investigation. A computer check revealed this is her 4th offense DUI. She is also charged with disregarding a police officer’s signal and numerous traffic violations. She is being held in default of an over $8000 secured bond.

