Camden Man Charged with Assault and Weapons Offenses

A Camden man has been arrested by Delaware State Police on weapons and other charges after a fight Thursday afternoon in Dover. Police say the 36 year old male victim was at a home on Harriet Street when 31 year old Kurt Ruffin of Camden, who is an acquaintance, arrived. The two began arguing when Ruffin pulled a knife and and began swinging it at the victim and cut him in the arm. Others at the home separated the two and Ruffin left in a vehicle with another person. Ruffin is charged 2nd degree assault, terroristic threatening and possession of a deadly weapon and released on an unsecured bond. The victim was treated for injuries and released.