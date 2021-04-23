Georgetown Man Charged with Burglary & Theft

Image courtesy DSP

A Georgetown man has been arrested on burglary and other criminal charges. Delaware State Police were called to a home off Farm Lane Thursday night for a reported theft in progress just after 9:30. The female resident said an unknown man was on her property and taking items from her vehicle. She fired a warning shot to scare off the individual but he did not leave. Police arriving at the scene located 36 year old Carlton Breasure walking on a dirt lane with items in his hands. Police ordered him to drop the items – but Breasure began walking away. He was arrested, but failed to comply with being fingerprinted or photographed. Police found Breasure had an active warrant from JP Court #14. He’s charged with 3rd degree burglary, 2 counts of theft under $1500, resisting arrest and other offenses. He was issued an over $7000 unsecured bond, but is being held at SCI for the active warrant from JP Court 14. All the property was returned.