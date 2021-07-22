WGMD Fishing Report 7-21-21

July 22, 2021/Mari Lou

Big changes are on the way for cobia and tilefish regulations.  The proposed rules will have a three-fish per person bag limit for blueline tiles on private boats, a five fish limit on uninspected charter boats and a seven fish limit on inspected boats.  There will be a closed season from November 1 until April 30.  Golden tilefish will have an eight-fish per person bag limit and no closed season.

There will be two options for cobia.  Option one will have a 37-inch minimum size, one fish per boat limit and no closed season.  Option two has a 40-inch minimum size, one cobia per boat over 50 inches and a two fish per boat limit.  An open season season from June 15 to September 15.

The final option will depend on public comment.  You can make your comment at DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov.  The comment period will end on August 6. 

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.

