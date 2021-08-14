WGMD Fishing Report 8-13-21

Friday saw more hot and humid weather, but what do you expect, it’s August in Delaware. Saturday will see more southwest at 10 to 15 with three-foot seas on the ocean. Now here’s a good one. NOAA weather says on Sunday the wind will go northeast at 10 to 15 with gusts to 20, but the seas will still be three feet. I would love to take the guy or girl who made that forecast out in my boat into those three footers.

Captain Mark on the Savanah Lynn said Angelina Capozzi was high hook on Thursday catching dolphin, flounder and sea bass.

On Friday George Heegh had a keeper flounder out of Indian River Bay.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Andre Molloek and Tim Morris fished the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Tim’s boat the Knot Much. They used Gulp! on jigs and Andre manage to catch his limit of four flounder. Tim also had several keepers.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle said Bentley Heckrote caught a five-pound flounder on Gulp! at the Old Grounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.