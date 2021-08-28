Millsboro Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Lewes

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police arrested 30 year old Andre Hallett, of Millsboro, early Thursday morning during a traffic stop in Lewes.

On August 26 at approximately 1:54 a.m., troopers were dispatched to Wawa on Dartmouth Drive, for a report of a vehicle striking a barrier in the parking lot. When troopers arrived on scene, they located the vehicle and operator of the 2019 Subaru Impreza, Andre Hallett. A strong odor of alcohol was detected coming from Hallett’s breath, and a DUI investigation ensued. He was taken into custody and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7. An inventory search of the vehicle was completed before being towed, and located inside were the following items:

Approximately .301 grams of heroin

$40.00 in suspected drug proceeds

Located in Hallett’s possession was approximately $580.00 in suspected drug proceeds.

Hallett was charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving While Revoked

Possession of a Revoked License

Careless Driving

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and released on a $7,750.00 unsecured bond.