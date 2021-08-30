Pedestrian Hit by Mini-Van on Coastal Hwy in Dewey

August 30, 2021/Alan Henney

The irony, just hours after pedestrian safety was a featured topic of Saturday’s candidate forum, a 31-year-old man was seriously injured while crossing Coastal Highway near Rodney Avenue in Dewey Beach. He was struck by the white Toyota Sceana minivan in the southbound lanes around 9:45 p.m.

Photo courtesy Dewey Beach PD

According to EMS reports he was thrown over the hood and into and over the windshield. He was unconscious for a couple of minutes but regained consciousness as he was being treated by EMS.

Sgt. Clifford Dempsey, police spokesman, said the pedestrian has been charged with crossing outside of a crosswalk. He also noted that Dewey Beach police have been actively reaching out to pedestrians this summer to promote safety with the help of Office of Highway Safety funds, supplies and literature.

