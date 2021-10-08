Princess Anne Blaze Originates in Living Room Electrical Outlet

Image courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office

Firefighters from Princess Anne were called to a 2 alarm fire in a single story home on Peggy Neck Road in Princess Anne. Crews arriving at the scene just before 1pm Thursday found fire showing. The blaze was discovered by a passerby. Officials say there was no one at home when the blaze broke out.

Investigation by the State Fire Marshal shows the fire began in a living room electrical outlet.

Damage is estimated at $120,000.