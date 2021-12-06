Sussex County Council to Discuss Council Redistricting & Old Business

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday morning at 10am. This week County Attorney Everett Moore will present information to the Council on redistricting for the County Council – and possible discussion.

In Old Business, the council will revisit a conditional use application – No. 2259 on behalf of the Evergreene Companies for a multi-family dwelling – of 30 units on over 11 acres in the Bethany Beach area – near Fred Hudson and Cedar Neck Roads. The Council will also revisit a change of zone application – No 1936 on behalf of OA-BP Marina Bay-Lakeside, LLC. This is at the end of Bay Farm Road and relates to a change in the number and types of housing permitted. The Council deferred a vote on this items last week.

In the afternoon session there is a public hearing on an ordinance to amend the future land use map of the comprehensive plan in relation to a parcel of land east of Route 24 on the north side of Long Neck Road (next to the Long Neck UM Church – see picture). Planning and Zoning has recommended approval – this would amend the designation of the parcel from the Commercial Area to the Coastal Area as there is a Change of Zone Application pending for a High-Density Residential – Residential Planned Community. The public hearing begins at 1:30pm.

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday at 10am at the County Administration offices on the Circle in Georgetown.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNTY COUNCIL AGENDA – OR FULL PACKET