Sussex County Food Distribution on Monday, Dec 20 at Crossroad Community Church
December 17, 2021/
On Monday, December 20, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold another drive thru food distribution at Crossroad Community Church west of Georgetown. One of the truck deliveries did not make it to last week’s food distribution event – there will be another tomorrow beginning at 11am. If you are in need of assistance – you can register online at this link
Volunteers are also needed to help distribute the food that day – to volunteer – go to this link