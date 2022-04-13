Traffic Stop Leads To Man’s Arrest on Drugs / Weapons Charges

A Dover man has been arrested for weapons and drug-related offenses following a traffic stop on Sussex Highway south of Gordy Road in the Laurel area.

According to Delaware State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a vehicle speeding and changing lanes without signaling. State Police said the driver showed signs of impairment and open alcohol containers were inside of the vehicle.

A DUI investigation led to 27-year-old Arthur Darden of Dover being taken into custody. According to Police, a search of the vehicle turned up 13.79-grams of marijuana, a pair of brass knuckles, and a 9-millimeter handgun. State Police said a computer inquiry revealed that Darden is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Delaware State Police listed these charges against Arthur Darden:

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Carrying a Concealed Dangerous Instrument

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs

Speeding

Improper Lane Change

Darden was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $11,300 cash bond.

