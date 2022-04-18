Update: Worcester Co. Hosts Public Hearing Tue. On Sports Complex Proposal

Update: Worcester County Government released the follow details Monday about several ways to take part in Tuesday’s public hearing on the sports complex proposal:

Three options are available for the scheduled public hearings at Stephen Decatur High School on April 19 at 6 p.m. on a proposal to purchase property in the Berlin area to develop a sports complex using general obligation bond funds. The public may attend in-person, view the hearing online via Zoom, or call in to listen.

To watch the meeting online, go to https://worcesterk12.zoom.us/j/87354430935. To listen by phone, dial 1-301-715-8592 US (Washington DC). Then enter the Meeting ID, which is 873 5443 0935, and the Passcode, which is Community.

Those interested in weighing in on the proposal may do so by attending the public hearing in person or by emailing commissioners@co.worcester.md.us no later than 4 p.m. April 19.

Worcester County is looking for the public to weigh in on a proposal to purchase about 95 acres of property near Stephen Decatur High School for a sports complex.

Conceptual plans include multi-use fields with restroom, parking and concession facilities for traveling sports events and recreation. Also, trails, ponds and a playground are being proposed.

The public hearing is this Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Stephen Decatur High School.

“Our goal is to use as little taxpayer money and provide a state-of-the-art sports complex that will be a draw, a magnet, for youth sports leagues and adult sports leagues around the Mid-Atlantic region,” Worcester County Commissioner Joshua Nordstrom recently told WGMD’s Mike Bradley. State open space funding could be in play.

Nordstrom also said the county needs to account for rising costs of local schools, public safety and other services that involve county funding.

“This is an opportunity for county residents to speak in favor of a project that will benefit all Worcester County residents, visitors, and businesses,” Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said in a statement. “The proposed sports complex will provide the opportunity for all local children to play at a first-class facility. It is time for travel tournaments to take place in Worcester County instead of our local families having to travel over 150 miles away. Worcester County families need to attend the public hearing to support those Commissioners fighting for this project and the future. Together we can make Worcester County the Amateur Sports Capital of Maryland.”

According to Worcester County officials, a portion of proceeds from general obligation bond funds of $11,198,830 in Fiscal Year 2023 would fund acquisition, design and development costs. It is one of many projects in the Worcester County FY ’23-’27 Capital Improvement Plan that totals more than $200-million.