Fire Damages Townhome in Sawgrass

A fire has heavily damaged a three-story town home in Sawgrass near Rehoboth Bay, west of Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach.

According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, the fire on Catalina Circle broke out Wednesday at about 8:00 p.m. The fire was burning on the second- and third-floor.

Lewes and Indian River firefighters also responded, and the blaze was under control in about 30 minutes. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other units. No injuries were reported.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about three hours, and were covered by firefighters from Bethany Beach and Milton.