Milton Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

A crash just after 7 Saturday morning at Route 16 and Mulberry Street in Milton has left one person dead. Delaware State Police say a Corolla and a Chevy pickup truck were traveling towards each other on Route 16 when the pickup began to turn left onto southbound Mulberry Street and into the path of the Corolla.

The driver of the Corolla, a 20 year old woman from Woodbridge, VA was properly restrained, but died at an area hospital. Three passengers in the Corolla were all properly restrained – but the rear passenger behind the driver was flown to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. The front-right passenger of the Toyota, a 28-year-old male from Hyattsville, Maryland, was properly restrained and was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The rear-right passenger of the Toyota, a 20-year-old male from Woodbridge, Virginia, was properly restrained and was not injured.

The driver of the pickup – a 24 year old man from Lewes – was properly restrained and not injured. The investigation is continuing – anyone with information on the crash – please contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or Sergeant J. Burns at 302-703-3269.