Shelly Thompson / Image courtesy Felton PD

A Felton woman has been arrested on fraud related charges. Last Friday, Felton Police were called for a fraud complaint and learned 37 year old Shelly Thompson was caring for a disabled elderly victim – and used his credit/debit card to make numerous withdrawals and purchases totaling over $490 without the victim’s permission.

Thompson was taken into custody by Dover PD and turned over to Felton PD without incident on August 9.

Felton Police have charged her with 6 counts of unlawful use of a payment card and theft under $1500.00 where the victim is 62 years of age or

older (x6) all Class G Felonies.

She is free on a $12,000 unsecured bail pending a later court date.