Early Morning Storm Causes Damage & Power Outages in Rehoboth Beach; Clean Up Underway

UPDATED – 2pm – The second block of Hickman Street is closed due to a downed tree and power line.

The City will begin picking up tree and yard debris today. Residents should collect smaller yard debris in brown paper bags or the brown container provided by the city. Limbs and other debris may be placed at the curb for pickup – if possible, pleas cut and bundle limbs – no longer than 4-feet in length.

Storm damage this morning at Grove Park in Rehoboth Beach / Image courtesy Lex Felker

Primary Day got off to a bit of a rough start as storms moved through Sussex County and put a bullseye on Rehoboth Beach where there were reports of power outages, wires and branches down and some localized street flooding.

Storm damage this morning at Grove Park in Rehoboth Beach / Image courtesy Lex Felker

While much of Rehoboth Avenue was without power for part of the morning, the Fire House, which has a generator, was ready for voters at 7am. Delmarva Power had about over 1700 customers without power in Rehoboth Beach – with the largest outages around Scarborough Ave & Philadelphia Street with 1072 customers affected. About 370 without power in the area of Rodney Street between King Charles and Bayard Avenue.

Power has been restored to all but a handful of customers.