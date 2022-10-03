MD State Fire Marshal Investigating Ridgely House Fire

Ridgely firefighters were called for a fire in a two-story single family home on Park Avenue around 4:30 Saturday morning. The fire was discovered by the homeowner when a smoke alarm activated in the home.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office – damage is estimated at $200,000.

If you have information – contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.