Two 15 year old boys from Dover have been arrested after Dover Police investigated a report of a stolen Kia. Officers from the Dover Police Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit found the vehicle on Fulton Street and requested the Street Crime Unit to contact the occupants. The occupants were walking away when the officers arrived – one ran off – the other arrested without incident. The second teen was arrested after a brief chase.

Both teens are charged with receiving stolen property and 2nd degree conspiracy and the teen that ran off is also charged with resisting arrest. Both have been released to guardians.