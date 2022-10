Image courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal

A fire early Tuesday morning in Henderson is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Marydel firefighters were called just after 1 o’clock for a fire in an abandoned structure on Mud Mill Road, which was discovered by the owner. The cause and origin of the blaze is under investigation – damage is estimated at $30,000.

Anyone with information should contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.