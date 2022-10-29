Berlin Man Arrested After Police Chase in NCCo

Image courtesy DSP

A Berlin, MD man has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in the New Castle area just after 12:30 Saturday morning. Delaware State Police on patrol saw an Chevy Impala blow through a stop sign at Pigeon Point Road and tried to perform a traffic stop, however the driver – 35 year old Antwan Douglas sped off. He stopped in a motel parking lot and ran off on foot and troopers arrested him a short time later. A search of Douglas turned up over 13 grams of crack cocaine.

Douglas was transported to Troop 2 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Numerous traffic offenses

Douglas was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 11 and issued a $5,700 unsecured bond. However, he was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $3,000 cash bond after being arraigned on two active capiases for Violation of Probation.