A Salisbury man has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted 1st degree murder and a weapons violation. Senior Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, W. Newton Jackson sentenced 20 year old Mohammed Tarer to 30 years in prison – suspending all but 20 years of active incarceration.

Salisbury Police were called to Williams Landing for shots fired on November 20, 2021. Four men were denied entrance to a party and began fighting when the victim intervened and was shot three times.

Investigation led police to Tarer as the suspect. He was located and arrested on November 22, 2021 in relation to these events.