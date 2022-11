Image courtesy Rehoboth Beach Fire Department

A home at Angola by the Bay was damaged after a fire Tuesday night on Marina Drive East. Rehoboth firefighters found heavy fire at the rear of the home when they arrived on the scene – including a large porch and storage unit. The occupants were able to get out safely with their pets – two cats were safely removed by firefighters. Crews from Lewes, Indian River and Sussex EMS assisted. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.