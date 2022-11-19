Dover Man Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges
November 19, 2022/
A Dover man has been arrested on drug and weapons offenses. Members of the Dover Police Street Crimes Unit assisted Probation and Parole with an administrative search at a residence on Gristmill Drive. A search turned up a handgun and 17 bags of heroin.
22 year old Daquan Watson was arrested without incident and was transported to Dover Police Department where he was arraigned through JP#2.
Watson was committed to SCI on $30,200 cash bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person
- Possession of Ammunition by a Prohibited Person
- Possession of a Counterfeit Controlled Substance