Dover Man Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges

A Dover man has been arrested on drug and weapons offenses. Members of the Dover Police Street Crimes Unit assisted Probation and Parole with an administrative search at a residence on Gristmill Drive. A search turned up a handgun and 17 bags of heroin.

22 year old Daquan Watson was arrested without incident and was transported to Dover Police Department where he was arraigned through JP#2.

Watson was committed to SCI on $30,200 cash bail on the following charges: