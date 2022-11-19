Dover Man Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges

November 19, 2022/Mari Lou

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover man has been arrested on drug and weapons offenses. Members of the Dover Police Street Crimes Unit assisted Probation and Parole with an administrative search at a residence on Gristmill Drive. A search turned up a handgun and 17 bags of heroin.  

22 year old Daquan Watson was arrested without incident and was transported to Dover Police Department where he was arraigned through JP#2.

Watson was committed to SCI on $30,200 cash bail on the following charges:

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person
  • Possession of Ammunition by a Prohibited Person
  • Possession of a Counterfeit Controlled Substance

 

