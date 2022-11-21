Preston Fire Under Investigation by MD State Fire Marshal

Dover Bridge Road, Preston, MD / Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

A 2-alarm fire Monday morning on Dover Bridge Road in Preston is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Firefighters from Preston were called just after 7:30 for a fire in a two-story residence. A male victim sustained second and third degree burns to his hands and feet – he was flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment. Damage is estimated at $270,000. Anyone with information on the fire – contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the MD State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.